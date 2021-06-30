Henry Ford Health Systems in southeast Michigan are making it a requirement for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Henry Ford's new policy goes into effect Sep. 10., but there are exemptions for people with medical or religious reasons.
A local nurse, who is choosing to remain anonymous, doesn't support Henry Ford Health Systems requiring all workers to be vaccinated by September.
“I feel like I would be extremely frustrated if I was a healthcare worker at Henry Ford,” the anonymous nurse said.
The nurse believes that is an infringement on employee rights.
“The vaccine is still under emergency power basically we released it without FDA approval because it was an emergency,” the nurse said.
She said with any other vaccine, like the FDA approved flu vaccine, hospital workers can choose whether to take it or not.
“A lot of health care systems request that the workers get it but it’s not required if you don’t get the flu shot you are required to wear a surgical mask throughout the hospital during flu season,” the nurse said.
She believes that has been effective, adding to her confusion as to why that's not an option now with the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They’re their own human beings and they are ultimately responsible and able to make big decisions that impact their personal health,” the nurse said.
She made the decision on her own to get vaccinated. She said she did it to not only to protect herself, but everyone around her.
“That helps the hospital reduce any transmissions that they would have within the hospital,” the nurse said.
She hopes mid-Michigan hospitals won't make the same decision as Henry Ford Health Systems.
Josephine Walker, vice president of the Ascension Rochester Nurses Union, is remaining neutral on COVID-19 vaccines.
“I'm not against nor for it,” Walker said.
She believes making it a requirement could have a negative impact on medical care.
“To force it may lose more nurses,” Walker said.
Right now, Covenant and McLaren Healthcare encourage employees to get vaccinated, but it is not mandatory. Henry Ford Health Systems said employees already are required to get a flu shot every year and stay current with vaccinations for other diseases.
