"There is fear and apprehension there," said Leah Gatica, a registered nurse at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
Gatica has been there for seven years and says it's a day-by-day fight against COVID-19.
"We are now wearing masks, which is a blessing and a curse because we are blessed that we have them and that we're able to protect ourselves, but it's exhausting wearing something over your face for twelve-and-a-half plus hours," said Gatica.
In addition to the personal protective equipment, Gatica said the hospital is taking extra preventative measurs with a singular checkpoint.
"All he employees have to go through," said Gatica. "We then are asked if we are exhibiting any symptoms related to this virus. If we are, then we are asked to step aside."
Gatica said it's been an extremely draining experience.
"We're getting skin breakdown from masks, our hands are practically bleeding from how much washing we're doing and we're doing this to help keep you safe," said Gatica.
Gatica goes from work straight into quarantine, and as a self-proclaimed extrovert, she's finding new ways to interact with friends.
"We had virtual dance parties together," said Gatica. "Just anything that we can do to life our spirits a little bit here and there because this is a world one of us imagined to be living in a month ago."
With difficult times, Gatica said there's hope on the horizon and that's what is getting her and other healthcare workers through.
"We've seen people outside of our hospital with signs for when people are leaving and entering for our shifts, just little things like that," said Gatica. "It means more than you thin it's going to."
