Now that the holiday season has come to a close, if you have a Christmas tree, a local nursery has a way you can recycle the holiday decoration.
The Kluck Nursery's Tree-Cycling program in Thomas Township is now accepting tress from customers who purchased a Christmas tree from them earlier in the season.
The nursery takes the tree and chips it, using the mulch on other plants.
Customers then get a certificate for a spruce tree that they can pick up in May.
Saturday was the first day of the program. On January 15, starting at 10 a.m., the nursery will accept more trees to recycle.
Vice President Tyler Kluck said the nursery has received about one thousand trees.
"They love this program. They really enjoy that they can see their tree being used, you know, back in the environment, and the kids kinda like seeing the tree get chipped up," Kluck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.