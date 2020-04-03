Nursing homes across the country are taking greater precautions and many are now banning visitors and limiting access to the outside world.
"As a group, employees and residents decided that we wanted to do whatever we could to prevent the virus from entering the facility," said Catrina Kraus, a resident director at Vicinia Gardens.
Imagine being so passionate about your job that you're willing to sacrifice even going home just so you can stop the spread of COVID-19.
That's exactly what Kraus and her coworkers did at this Fenton area assisted living community.
"We have a couple empty rooms here, so we've been able to put three to five beds in a room dorm style," said Kraus. "We're doing everything from the personal care, doing activities, housekeeping, making the meals, cleaning up the meals, doing laundry."
Vicinia Gardens houses the elderly population.
She said when the governor signed an executive order to stay in place in March, they decided that nobody is going to be coming or going until the order is lifted on April 13. Nearly 20 employees were happy to do so.
"This is more than a job, what we do at Vicinia," said Kraus. "They are our extended family."
So far, nobody has gotten sick. Kraus said they do get visitors, but they just talk to their families online or through the windows.
"We will open up the screen door and they can talk to mom and dad through the window," said Kraus. "I really appreciate that we usually give them a hug for their family members after they leave because obviously they can't have the contact."
