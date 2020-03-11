Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country are implementing new policies to protect patients.
A local facility has new rules going into effect to protect its patients.
“No visitors, no consultants, and no families,” said Terry Robertson, CEO of Josephine Caring Community.
In Washington, the coronavirus has popped up in at least a dozen elder-care facilities.
A recent study in China found that people over the age of 80 with coronavirus had a nearly 15 percent death rate.
Two cases are now confirmed in Michigan. TV5 wanted to know how facilities in Michigan are handling the most at-risk and vulnerable population.
“We were actually really proactive when this all came out,” said Ruthe Newman, administrator at Great Lakes Bay Rehab Center in Saginaw.
Newman said it wasn’t a matter of if, but when the coronavirus would hit Michigan.
According to Newman, her facility has been following CDC guidelines and have been getting prepared for a while now.
“Ordering supplies early to make sure we had the supply, education of staff. We have a full-time infection preventionist,” Newman said.
Starting Wednesday, March 11, there are restrictions on any visitors unless your family member is in Hospice until further notice.
Newman said it’s been tough to upset families, but resident health is at the forefront.
“The population that we care for in our facilities is the most critical. They’re the most susceptible to this virus and the ones that can be affected by it the most,” Newman said.
Newman said it is important for families to realize how critical the situation could be for certain people.
“We really understand that this is difficult, but our priority is the safety and protection of our residents and our staff,” Newman said.
Health experts are urging people to wash their hands, cover your cough, and stay home if you are sick.
