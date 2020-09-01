A Mid-Michigan organization is honoring local law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
The Saginaw Exchange Club, a local community service organization, honored eight local law enforcement officers at the annual Law Enforcement Officer of the Year program on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
"The Exchange Club feels it's very important to recognize public safety personnel in the community. And this tradition has been going on, oh back in the 1960s I believe they started," Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.
The recognized officers were nominated by their department commanders in agencies including city of Saginaw, Saginaw Township Police, Tittabawassee Township Police, Michigan State Police, the FBI, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Saginaw County Police Chief's Association, and the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.
"I'm grateful to have someone say we recognize your work and we appreciate your work. And I'm grateful that in our climate in 2020, people are taking the time to say we really appreciate you," said Jeremy Sauve, police officer for Saginaw Township.
"It's very important. I've been seeing people receive this award for the past 20 years. And I wanted to work hard and eventually one day receive it. And today is the day," Saginaw County Sheriff's Lt. Ebony Rasco said.
The Saginaw Exchange Club annually shines the spotlight on law enforcement officers and firefighters. It also supports the national exchange club's program to honor achievements of you, patriotism, and preventing child abuse.
