Genesee County officials are warning price gougers to beware, they are coming after them.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton held a press conference on Monday talking about a joint effort to crack down on the issue.
The Task Force Against Gouging (TAG) has been formed to track and eventually prosecute those looking to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis by upping prices.
If anyone is convicted of selling an item for more than 20 percent what it was normally otherwise sold at, they could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
If you notice price gouging, call the tip line: 810-257-3422.
