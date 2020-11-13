Hospitals are filling up and as COVID-19 numbers rise across the state.
Communities are searching for new ways to limit the spread.
“We’re temporarily closing city hall starting Monday,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Neeley made the decision in the wake of Genesee County’s latest COVID surge.
The county reports more than 1,300 new cases in the past week alone.
Saginaw County with more than 1,000
Bay and Midland with more than 500 new cases each.
“Many people have fallen to this virus and we need to continue to slow the spread of this virus,” Neeley said.
“Each of our hospitals are experiencing higher numbers of hospitalized patients with COVID than we've ever experienced," said Matthew Deibel, medical director at Covenant Healthcare.
And rural communities are facing challenges.
Caro is choosing to close its government facilities to the public and Isabella County’s government building in Mount Pleasant is doing the same.
"These numbers are not what we expected to be seeing at this point,” said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, president of Mid-Michigan Medical Center Central Region.
And with the holidays approaching, hospital officials dread what might happen if people are unwilling to sacrifice a little cheer for the hope of a happier new year.
"There's nothing more I would rather do than be with my family around the same table that we've been around for 50 years,” said Stephanie Duggan, regional president of Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. “But I don't think it's going to happen. And we all need the community's support."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.