It’s been a beautiful day across Mid-Michigan for the first day of winter, but more than that, it’s a day of giving
The third annual Pack You Back: Stuff Your Stocking event was held at Mott Community College on Dec. 21.
Little girls and boys got to play and take home toys just in time for Christmas.
“We’re expecting 1,000 students and their families to come through here. They’re going to be getting toys, three toys for each kid as well as school supply kits and backpacks. It’s quite a big project, but we also have this experience here of the inflatables and all that stuff as well,” said Galen Miller, executive director of Pack Your Back.
Miller said that with the help of Nestle Waters, they are able to give away 4,000 toys to kids in need this holiday.
Miller said he launched the organization as a freshman in college. He said that it’s overwhelming to see how much it has grown.
“I would have never expected that when I started this in my dorm room that this is where it would be today. Last year we impacted 25,000 students overall for the year. And it’s just been crazy juggling my classes on top of this, but it’s all worth it seeing the kids come here today and getting all of the support,” Miller said.
Dina Schaller said she agrees. Schaller is an employee at Mott Community College, she said families should be able to enjoy the holidays.
“Our families have been through a lot of really trying times, and it’s nice to be able to have a day and not worry about anything and you can just be with your family and enjoy one another,” Schaller said.
