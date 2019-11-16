As the winter cold weather draws near, one local organization is warming local youth with a coat giveaway.
“It’s all about the giving, it’s all about the children, it’s all about working in our community,” said Vicki Hill, Vice Chairwoman of Women of Colors.
Women of Colors is an organization that Hill said is designed to inspire youth and empower women.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, it provided free coats to kids in the Saginaw community.
“We have registered over 1,000 children,” Hill said.
Hill said it may seem like a staggering amount of kids in need, but it’s a tough reality this time of year.
“You know a lot of times, families don’t have the things that they need, we’re trying to help provide for the families who can’t afford to get these things, so you know it’s very necessary,” Hill said.
This is the sixth annual giveaway and Hill said local organizations come through to not only offer coats but other resources as well.
“We give away the coats, we have hats, scarves, we have gloves, we also have Butman-Fish Library a part of this every year, and they’re giving away free books,” Hill said.
She said their goal every year is to simply warm a child for winter.
