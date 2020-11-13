Studies have shown suicides have spiked in Michigan this year due to the pandemic and its residual effects.
"Anytime we lose someone who has taken their life it's just devastating to think that someone had so much pain and suicide is what was the outcome," Barb Smith said.
Friday morning a Saginaw Valley State University employee took their own life on campus.
Smith is the founder and executive director of the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network. The organization works with businesses, churches, and residents to prevent suicide.
“To help them learn how to recognize when someone is having a thought of suicide and how to respond in a lifesaving way," Smith said.
Friday Smith was at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth. Smith's organization is the beneficiary of the annual Bavarian Inn Holiday Open House. Shoppers give cash donations to receive a twenty percent discount at various stores in Little Bavaria.
"We utilized Barb Smith and her organization in 2019 when unfortunately, we had a team member of our own take his life,” said Jim Dohrmann, retail division manager at the Bavarian Inn. “And we wanted to provide support and resources for our employees because it was a very difficult time for us."
He says it's a great feeling to help an organization that helped them. Especially during the pandemic.
"There are more issues where team members and people in general are experiencing loss in their life or having difficulty getting through day by day,” Dohrmann said. And we're aware of that and we want to be prepared for it the best we can."
And if you need help Smith wants you to call the National Crisis Line.
"Know that there are people that care,” she said. “Someone is there ready to listen to you and to connect you to services to help whatever your hurts are."
