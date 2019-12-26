Hidden Harvest, an organization focused on alleviating hunger and ending food waste in the Bay, Midland and Saginaw region, helped spread some Christmas joy by handing out 30 food boxes to seniors for the holidays.
The food was distributed at the Center Ridge Arms apartment complex in Essexville.
The organization received $1,000 from the Elizabeth J. Husband Fund of the Bay Area Community Foundation, which helped fund this initiative.
“Our hope in initiating this project was to bring some Christmas joy and nutritious food to a small portion of those folks through strong collaboration between three organizations and with support from the Bay Area Community Foundation,” said Samantha McKenzie, president and CEO of Hidden Harvest.
