A local organization plans to patrol parking lots in Saginaw to prevent future gun violence after Sunday’s gas station shooting.
“I was there that night. It was very sad,” said Kentrez Frazier.
Frazier said he was inside the Sunoco when shots rang out in the parking lot on Sunday, July 19.
Three people were shot including 19-year-old Tony Martin.
Frazier said people tried to help him.
Martin is an MSU Spartan and former Saginaw High track star. He had a shot at making it to the Olympics in the long jump, but he died from his injuries.
Frazier said its something he can’t talk about.
22-year-old Ricky Morgan was also shot. He died at the hospital. The third victim, a 25-year-old woman was shot in the arm and has since been released from the hospital.
The violence is something Frazier said he is trying to stop. He formed the group Stand Up and Speak Up.
Frazier is partnering with local pastors and volunteers who want to see a change in the community.
“There’s a new evil out here. The youth have become very brazen. Just a month ago we had the shooting on Court St. where these youth are gathering and partying, and turning theses gas station parking lots, these high school parking lots, the hair store parking lots into party zones and we’re trying to put an end to that,” Frazier said.
Stand Up and Speak Up plans to patrol parking lots throughout the city.
Frazier wants to see businesses and schools put up gates in their parking lots to prevent after-hours gatherings. He said it’s a part of an effort to make sure there aren’t anymore lives lost to gun violence.
“It’s something we have to put our best foot forth and continue to try. It’s not something we’re going to give up on today, or tomorrow, or next year. We’re going to keep pushing and try to save our youth,” Frazier said.
