A local organization is selling t-shirts to support Canine Officer Deebo who police say was stabbed in the head during a hostage situation on Feb. 9.
The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association said they had several requests for #DeeboStrong shirts and they can fulfill these orders thanks to Saginaw Knitting Mills.
T-shirts will be available in youth medium and adult small through adult extra large for $10 and 2XL and 3XL sizes are $12. Hoodies will be available in adult small through adult XL for $25 and 2XL and 3Xl are $27. All sizes are unisex.
The organization will be taking orders here until Feb. 19. Shipping is $5 per item.
The association said this is not a fundraiser and they will not be benefiting monetarily from the shirt sale.
