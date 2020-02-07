A local organization that helps support adoptive and foster families needs your help continuing their mission.
“There’s a really big need for support,” said Tami Kromer, the founder of Clara’s Hope.
Raising awareness about foster care and adoption is Tami Kromer’s mission.
Kromer is hosting Clara’s Hope 5th Annual Silent Auction in honor of her daughter Clara that she adopted. She said proceeds from the event will provide support to people going through the foster care and adoption process.
“What we do is we help them go from surviving to thriving,” Kromer said. “We wanna fill in the gap between what the agency is able to do and what you need actually is. Because it’s a big difference.”
Clara’s Hope provides education, finances, tangible needs and more.
Kromer said services like that were vital when she adopted and took care of her daughter. Clara was born without a brain and only lived eight months.
“She was born with a condition called high drain anencephaly,” Kromer said. “That is a life limiting condition. Kids without condition can pass away before age one, and can also go on to live longer depending on the complexity of it.”
Kromer’s daughter became the catalyst to a foster care and adoption ministry that is set to change the future of children and families in Genesee County.
There is a variety of things being auctioned off including vacations and furniture.
“This is a really big deal,” said Kromer. “There’s over 850 kids in Genesee County in a given day that could be in foster care and there’s only 250 to 300 families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.