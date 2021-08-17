Vaccine hesitancy is a growing problem in minority groups and other Americans as the delta variant continues to fill up hospitals across the country.
A local organization is trying out some new techniques to get more minorities vaccinated.
“We are still feeling a struggle,” said Aurora Sauceda from Michigan United.
Sauceda wants more of the Hispanic community to get vaccinated and said it's still an ongoing challenge in Genesee County.
"Especially in the restaurants. Because those people you know they’re working mostly so they just hear while they’re doing dishes or cooking. They’re not fully informed,” Sauceda said.
Sauceda was at our Lady of Guadalupe in Flint on Tuesday where she attends church to help and encourage those coming in while the Genesee County Health Department was giving out shots.
"It’s very important. Because we found especially here in Flint since the water crisis began, we were the last group to be informed about the water,” Sauceda said.
One of the biggest hurdles is the language barrier. That's why Alberto Vasquez steps in to fill that void.
"Some don’t speak English or are limited in English. So, we help them with interpretation and help them fully understand. What the vaccination process is all about,” Vasquez said.
The health department will be offering the first, second and third dose here every Tuesday at the church.
Sauceda said they are also going into the community, even offering to go into restaurants to inoculate the people that don't have a whole lot of time to get a shot.
She said undocumented people are also encouraged to get the vaccine without fear of deportation.
"Hopefully help them make the decision to come get vaccinated or we can go there and get them vaccinated," Sauceda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.