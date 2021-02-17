The snowstorm earlier this week left adults with the snow blowing and the kids with a snow day.
It was a fun day for Jessica Hill’s son Statham, he’s a kindergartner at Saginaw Township Schools.
And being his first year of school, this 6-year-old had to yo-yo back and forth between in person and virtual learning.
“He handled it quite well. But he did miss going to the actual school. He missed seeing kids in person,” Hill said.
After such a tough year, kids love to hear there’s a snow day it’s a welcome break.
What they don’t want to hear, is the pandemic has created a new debate most kids can learn from home now. So, could snow days be a thing of the past?
“Honestly it would’ve been tougher for me,” Hill said. “I would’ve had another duty instead of ‘Oh it’s a snow day, you can come with me to work’ versus now I have to work and I have to get him onto these online sessions.”
A local school leader says it might not be practical either.
“While we do have the technology for them to do some work at home, we have to have a strong lead up time knowing we’ll have that time off making sure our students have the time they need and our teachers have lessons ready to go,” said Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Steve Bigelow.
Bigelow said he’s sure plenty of kids left their chrome books in their lockers too. Not to mention even under remote learning their teachers were still working from the classroom their safety matters too.
“If we know there’s some major event coming our way well in advance, it would certainly be possible for us to go into remote days as opposed to the traditional snow day,” he said.
Bigelow says he doesn’t see snow days going away anytime soon.
Music to both Jessica and Statham’s ears.
“W snow day is a great break mentally. I think teachers need it, I think students need it,” Hill said.
