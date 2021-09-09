Midland Public Schools are home to one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state with more than 30 cases identified in the school district since last week.
Because of the outbreak, an entire midland family believes they caught the virus.
Susan Yoder, who is vaccinated for COVID-19, and her three children are all recovering from the virus.
"I still have symptoms. I have no taste or smell," Yoder said.
Yoder thinks one of her kids got COVID-19 during the first week of classes at Chestnut Hill Elementary School in Midland. Soon Yoder's other children and herself were infected.
At the time, mask wearing at the school was optional except in common areas. That changed on Aug. 30.
Marking the first day Midland Public Schools would require all students and staff in grades K-6 to wear a mask indoors except when eating lunch, but Yoder said for her family it's too little too late.
"The exposure had already happened at that point. And then it went through our entire household. All three of my children and myself have tested positive," Yoder said.
Yoder believes it's only a matter of time before there are COVID-19 cases among the older students. She wants Midland Public Schools to mandate masks indoors for all students and staff in grades K-12.
"I do understand that you know seventh grade and up is eligible to get a vaccine, but I'm vaccinated and was still affected. And just the closeness that has to happen in the schools by nature we're going to have more breakthrough outbreaks in the school system even in middle school and high school levels," Yoder said.
Wearing masks in school is a great idea. Doing so will surely prevent someone from getting sick. Allow it, encourage it even! But making it mandatory is not a good idea, especially at that age. If the disease was shown to affect kids that age significantly worse than other age groups, you could try making it mandatory, but the reality is that masks only work as strictly as they are worn. And with kids that age that is simply not practical for one teacher to enforce at all times. It is unrealistic to think that strict mask enforcementvis possible on children too young to understand the need for it, and too undisciplined to comply without regular lapses. Still, there are always exceptions, and for those kids masks will offer some protection.
