The CDC is recommending the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. The decision opens the door to as many as 17 million more vaccinations.
Sarah Hugo of Grand Blanc Township said part of that protection is getting her son Ben vaccinated.
“My number one job as a parent is to protect my child,” Hugo said.
The CDC officially green-lighted Pfizer's version for use in kids ages 12 and up on Wednesday.
“Anything I can do to make him healthy, make it safer for him obviously I’m willing to do,” Hugo said.
Hugo said although her son isn't as vulnerable to contracting the virus, she doesn't want to risk him potentially passing it on to those who are.
“I have family members with compromised immune systems, and it would break my heart if my child let’s say were asymptomatic and gave the virus to someone that we knew,” Hugo said.
Heather Burnash of Flint has already vaccinated her daughters Sydney and Olivia. She said they're doing their part to help things return to normal.
“We all say we want to go to concerts and movie theatres, and we want to do all the things but it’s not going to happen unless at least 70 percent of us are vaccinated,” Burnash said.
Vaccine hesitancy in both adults and children could make it difficult to reach herd immunity.
Hugo and Burnash are encouraging parents not only to protect their child, but the people around them.
“I can tell you I’m a lot more afraid of the virus than I am of the vaccine,” Burnash said.
“Each person should sit down and think to themselves and say if I can save one life if I can save 10 lives if I can protect my child and protect other children than why not?” Hugo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.