Local parents are decided whether or not to vaccinate their children after Pfizer said it’s vaccine is safe for kids age 5 to 11.
"We want them to be safe, but at the same time, we are wondering: is this safe for them?" said Emmanuel Ncheuguim, a Saginaw Township dad.
The company said it soon plans to submit its results to the FDA as it seeks emergency authorization use for the vaccine in that group.
A local chief medical officer said if that happens, it would be a big step toward herd immunity.
"I think allowing for children to be vaccinated, rather than waiting for them to actually get infected with the virus, that the vaccine is the better of the two options in heading us towards herd immunity,” said Lydia Watson, senior vice president of Mid-Michigan Health.
But how willing would parents be to get their young child vaccinated?
Three parents of young children in Saginaw Township represent the spectrum of vaccine willingness, and hesitancy.
"No, there's no reason to" said Shawn McNeil.
"I would. Yeah,” said Joel Aspin.
"I don't know,” said Emmanuel Mcheuguim.
Aspin’s daughter isn't 5 yet, but Pfizer’s announcement has him considering what he'll do, should the FDA approve the vaccine for kids under 5.
"I want her to be safe. I have a 4-year-old daughter, so her safety comes first and if it's cleared by the FDA then I think it's a smart thing to do,” Aspin said.
McNeil said for his family it doesn't make sense.
"Definitely probably would not get him the covid shot just because there's no reason to. He's more at risk for the flu than anything, especially not covid,” McNeil said.
Another father, Ncheuguim, said he's not against the vaccine, but when it comes to his child, he's extra cautious.
"We want to make sure that there's no side effects, especially in the long run. They're still young, they have all their life,” Ncheuguim said.
If Pfizer seeks emergency authorization, Watson predicts, parents could be making that decision for their 5-to-11 year olds before the end of October.
