Kids across the country could be spending a lot more time in school if a new bill makes its way to the senate floor.
California Senator and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has introduced legislation that would extend school hours until 6 p.m.
“I believe that would be a great thing,” said Jennifer Ann Gunther.
Gunther is the grandmother of four young children in Saginaw and she loves the new school-related bill rolled out by Harris.
“It would help a lot of parents that have young children,” according to Gunther.
Harris wants schools to stay open from 8 a.m. until 6pm to align better with the typical work schedule of a parent.
The goal would be to help struggling parents with childcare between the hours of 3-6pm.
Something Gunther says many parents desperately need.
“Not being able to get babysitting services or different things they can't afford, some costs are so high,” Gunther said. “So yes, it would be perfect.”
Father and professor Art Martin agrees.
“The concept is good,” Martin said. “I have a child and my wife and I both work. He goes to after school programs to be cared for and we have to pay for it. We're able to afford it, but a lot of people can’t. I think it would be beneficial to many families for sure.”
But it's also received some backlash.
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said keeping kids in school until 6 p.m. would be “like institutionalizing them. “
If the bill passes Harris says it would start as a pilot program at 500 schools.
The schools would get grant money to pay for the expanded programs and staffing.
Programs like music, arts, athletics, writing, and engineering. Guidance Gunther says these kids need.
“So many kids are left home alone and there’s no parental guidance,” she said. “This way they have someone who’s guiding them.”
The bill has the support of other senate democrats, but the chamber is run by republicans and we've yet to hear what they think about it.
