Two things people in Mid Michigan love are coming together in Bay City. That's beer and dogs.
"I mean, what would you rather be doing?" said Art Dore, the owner of Lumber Barons Brewery, "Than sitting here, playing with your dogs, let them play around, and have a beer."
That's why Dore opened Barks and Brews. It's a cross between a beer garden and a dog park. It's located outside of Lumber Barons on Midland street.
The idea is pretty simple, a place for your dog to play, and a place for you to drink.
"It's just nice because it's off Veterans Park, and you can take your dog for a walk and come back here," said Penny Warner, as her two dogs play in the park, "They can get a drink and so can you, and something to eat."
There's two fenced in parks for the dogs, one for small and one for big dogs. Plus, there's water to quench their thirst, as you quench yours. There's an outdoor bar nearby, and Dore says they will be adding servers to the picnic tables by the park.
"I guess the biggest thing is everyone has a dog now, and they love their dogs," said Dore, "They'd rather get rid of their wives or husbands than get rid of their dog. So, they treat them well."
Dore says the reception has been good so far since they opened earlier this summer. Plus, it brings growth to Bay City.
"It's just something new," said Warner, "There's other places around the country doing it, and it's really kicked off well in those other cities. So, hopefully, this will be a great addition to Bay City.
Lumber Barons opens at 3 p.m. during the week, and at noon on weekends. Dore says the dog park will be open for owners to enjoy, even when the brewery is closed.
