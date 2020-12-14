On Oct. 22, tragedy struck as 3-year-old Messiah Williams was shot as he slept inside his home and later passed away.
The Flint community was devastated by Messiah's death, but it inspired a local pastor to write a song to promote a bill called Messiah's Law. This bill would enforce mandatory sentencing for any drive-by shooting.
"That pop pop screech, making every mother, father cry,” said Christian Jones, reverend at Franklin Avenue Mission.
There is a new song for hope and change that honors Messiah, who was 3-years-old when he was shot and killed while he was sleeping at home. So far, four men have been charged in the case.
“It was crushing to our community. Too many of the people that come to Franklin Avenue Mission, they knew the family was hurt, and they were devastated,” Jones said.
Jones wrote and produced the song inspired to create change. He said Messiah's family is a part of his church community and he wanted to honor the little boy who was taken away far too soon. Also, to raise awareness for Messiah's Law, a legislation that will soon be introduced by State Rep. Cynthia Neeley.
"With her, they’ve been putting together a three-tiered law called Messiah‘s Law in Messiah’s honor, which includes mandatory sentencing for any drive-by shooting,” Jones said.
There have been four people charged in the shooting death of Messiah, but they have yet to be arraigned.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said two people are in custody in Georgia awaiting extradition.
One suspect is not in police custody and a fourth suspect was arrested last week.
Jones hopes this song will help inspire people to make sure Messiah’s Law is made official.
"The biggest thing that people can do right now to support Messiah’s Law is to call their state senator, their state representative and let them know Messiah’s Law is being written and it’s on its way, and that they want to have it passed," Jones said.
