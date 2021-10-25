Mid-Michiganders are going in to get their covid booster shots. As boosters are approved by the FDA, a local pharmacist said that demand is picking up.
"Everyone is seeing a lot of people coming in for boosters. Flu shots have really taken off here in the last month too,” said Rob Rossow, a pharmacist at Clio Road Pharmacy in Flint.
Rossow said he's seen a steady stream of people coming in to get their covid-19 booster shots.
"You know some of them do have some questions about which one should they get but in general most of the people know exactly what they want,” Rossow said.
Rossow tells TV5 he's heard of similar scenes playing out in pharmacies across the area. He wants people to know getting a booster is fast and easy.
"It's real quick, about twenty to twenty five minutes in and out. There's one piece of paper that you got to fill out giving us your basic information. And we get you vaccinated and get you on your way pretty quick,” Rossow said.
Rossow is quick to point out there are still a lot of people out there who aren't vaccinated for covid-19. Until they roll up their sleeves, Rossow believes covid-19 will stick around.
"We need to vaccinate the world. You know eventually that's got to happen for this to end. You know vaccinating ourselves is great, cuts down on hospitalizations and deaths but the whole world has to get vaccinated,” Rossow said.
