After getting the green light from the CDC and other U.S. health officials late last week, the one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is back in circulation.
But it has new warning labels after a few reports of a rare blood clot popped up in some patients who received the vaccine. Health officials said the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risk, but many people are still hesitant to get it.
“It started off like gangbusters this morning. It’s slowed down a little bit over the last hour, but hopefully it will pick back up here soon,” said Rob Rossow, pharmacist at the Clio Road Pharmacy in Flint.
Rossow administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. He offered both the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines to people wanting to get inoculated for COVID-19. He said the number of shots has been steady.
“A little bit of both. I think we’ve done about 12 Moderna and four Johnson and Johnson so far,” he said.
The CDC cleared the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for use last week. The MDHHS followed suit. This comes after a rare blood clotting issue led to a pause by the CDC to give the agency more time to assess the risks of the vaccine. Now that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is back on the market, Rossow has no issues administering it to those who want it.
“We’d had people asking about the Johnson and Johnson even during the pause. People really want that one shot and done,” he said.
Rossow said he will be offering the vaccinations for as long as he has them.
“We’ll be doing it two to three days a week every week until we run out of vaccine,” he said.
Of the more than 8 million Johnson and Johnson doses administered, less than 20 people suffered from a rare blood clot and at least one person has died. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have no reports of any blood clotting.
