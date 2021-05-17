While many have celebrated the new CDC guidelines on masks, those on the frontline of the pandemic are striking a different tone.
The largest union of registered nurses in the nation is condemning the CDC for the move, citing COVID-19 cases, as well as concerns about variants.
"There are certainly some concerns," said Matt Sims, infectious disease physician at Beaumont Health.
Sims said he still see's hospitalized COVID-19 patients every day. He said people should be weary of being in large crowds, especially if many individuals are not masked up.
"You know, when you go into an area where there's a lot of people unmasked, one part of the group doesn't have to mask. How do you know that the people who are supposed to mask are masking?" Sims said.
Sims applauds the effectiveness of the vaccine and said this is a good thing the CDC is so confident in its impact. But it doesn't mean people should let their guard completely down, according to Sims.
"It shows that we trust that the vaccine is working, but the studies have clearly shown that it's preventing disease, and in the rare cases of breakthrough, it almost always prevents serious disease. And there's people who should still take care. You know people who are immunosuppressed have to be careful, uh, even if they're vaccinated,” Sims said.
Sims just wishes there were more of a plan for state and city governments before the country's top doctors allow people to go maskless.
"I don't think it's the wrong thing to do. I think the problem is there needed to be a plan of how to handle the rollout,” Sims said.
(1) comment
Beaumont is in Detroit. How does that constitute "local"?
Hint: It doesn't.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.