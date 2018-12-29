Police have identified the victim that was killed in small plane crash in Chesaning.
Saginaw County Deputies arrived at Showboat Park at about 10:23 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29.
The plane struck a building during the crash.
Witnesses told deputies that the engine cut out and the plane came nearly straight down.
The plane is owned by Fly Ride in Owosso.
The sheriff's office identified him as William Charles Burns, an 83-year-old man from Vernon.
"Just last week he did a little jump in the air, clicked his heels, and that was bill," said Richard Mussom.
Burn was a pilot, an instructor, and a friend. He had a passion for flying planes.
The Owosso Airport was a second home.
"He taught me how to fly," Mussom said. "I spent a lot of hours with Bill. He was a true gentleman. A friend and somebody you enjoyed flying with."
"Even if he wasn't going to fly, he was out here in the morning just to see what was going on," said Richard Sack.
Saturday morning, Burn flew his plane for the final time.
"We happened to be out on the taxi way when Bill took off," Sack said. "I had a student and we watched Bill take off and little did we know this was the last time we'd see Bill."
The aviation community is hit hard by the news of Burn's death.
But his friends at the Owosso Airport will continue remembering and honoring him as a great pilot.
Lt. Gomez with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said with the government shut down in place, FAA has been contacted and said it will have a plan in place for what it can do.
Burns was the only person inside the plane.
