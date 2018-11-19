Thanksgiving is coming a little early to some Michigan communities.
Seven Pizza Huts in the state will deliver pizzas to first responders, hospitals, and shelters on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Ampex Brands, the company that manages the participating Pizza Huts, started the event.
Tabbassum Mumtaz, the founder of Ampex Brands, said A Day of Giving is used to give back to the community and say thank you to residents, civil servants, and first responders.
“We are so honored to be a part of this community and we wanted to take an opportunity during the season of giving to give something back to our neighbors,” Mumtaz said. “We recognize that it’s a difficult time for many, and we hope A Day of Giving will be an example that inspires other local businesses to lend a hand.”
Each of Ampex Brands's Michigan Pizza Hut locations will deliver about 50 pizzas:
- Bay City – 914 N. Euclid Ave.
- Davison - 9403 Lapeer Rd.
- Flint – G3326 Miller Rd.
- Lansing – 6200 S. Cedar St.
- Midland – 1516 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Mount Pleasant – 1216 S. Mission St.
- Saginaw – 3199 Bay Rd.
With the event's eighth year, Ampex plans to deliver more than 6,350 pizzas from its other locations across the country this year.
