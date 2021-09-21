The First Warn5 forecast is calling for a lot of rainfall over the next few days, and many residents could experience some issues around their homes and businesses.
“We're usually always busy every day, especially when rain is involved,” said Aaron Gross, the owner of Pro’s Plumbing and Sewer.
He's expecting to get service calls from homeowners this week for sewer backups and sump pump issues. Gross said now is the time to prepare before the clouds open up.
"I would recommend probably making sure you have a water backup or a battery backup. So, you have some type of protection other than your primary. Because if your primary goes out or you have a power outage then there's nothing. You can't operate your sump pump,” Gross said.
Gross showed TV5 a sump crock. He said when testing the sump pump, water levels should not exceed the drain tile lead. That's the circle you can see on the screen.
Gross said if the sump pump kicks on with water above the drain tile the pump will never keep up. The sump pump needs to activate below the drain tile lead.
While testing your sump pump and having backups are good ideas, Gross said making sure you have a way to know if they quit working is a must.
"I usually recommend the Wi-Fi alarm because a lot of people when their primary sump pump goes off or fails, they have no idea that it failed. And then they may be running a water backup if they have one. And then they have no idea they're even using that and then that could fail at some point. That way you got some type of protection and you got some type of notification if you do have a problem with your primary pump,” Gross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.