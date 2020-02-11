A local police chief is hopeful for the recovery of the Saginaw K9 officer he helped train.
"Obviously I was very shocked like everybody was,” Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said. “And concerned for not only his well-being but the well-being of his handler too."
Gregory trained Deebo and his handler in 2016.
Police say the Saginaw canine officer was stabbed in the head during a hostage situation on Sunday. Deebo survived and is recovering from his injuries.
Gregory says all the training in the world would not have prevented the stabbing, saying dogs don't understand the danger they go into.
"It's not that there's a weapon or something like that, that they're going to stop and go ‘Oh my goodness there's a weapon,’” he said. “That's not what's going to happen. The dog says, ‘I have a job to do, I have a task to perform, I have a handler to protect, I’m going to act.’"
While Gregory says what happened to Deebo was unfortunate, he did catch a lucky break.
"He's very strong and very muscular and he has a lot of muscle in his head area, and bone in that head area,” Gregory said. “So, I think that if a dog has to get stabbed, and we hate to say that that happens, but that's probably the best place it could've happened for him."
Gregory says based on his experience, in Deebo's mind, despite his wounds, the dog wants to return to the job right now.
Gregory believes once doctors clear him, Deebo will be ready without hesitation.
"He would go to work today and perform just like the day that this happened, and the days prior to that,” Gregory said. “They don't handle things like we do, like humans do. So, my guess is that when Deebo's ready to go back to work he's not going to be any different."
