Grand Blanc Township Police have already begun issuing tickets to drivers who don’t heed the red flashing lights on school buses.
Lt. Matt Simpson said drivers need to be aware that police will be out at various times either during the morning pick-up or afternoon drop-off times.
The stepped-up effort comes as a result of complaints from bus drivers and parents concerned for the safety of the children.
Police cited four people for ignoring flashing lights, which can cost up to $195 in fines and three points on their licenses.
They can also be assessed community service of up to 100 hours to be served in the school.
A common problem, police say, is the misunderstanding that drivers only need to stop if they’re behind the bus, but all drivers must stop in either direction whenever the red lights are on.
Michigan law requires drivers to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus whenever the red lights are flashing and remain stopped until the lights are turned off.
Grand Blanc Township Police are also asking parents to remind their kids about how to stay safe when they’re getting onto or off a bus, and the importance of waiting until the bus is completely stopped before moving.
They plan to continue the crack-down throughout the school year.
