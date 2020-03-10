It’s-a Mario!
March 10 is National Mario Day, and to celebrate, the Bath Township Police Department posted a picture of when they "pulled over a plumber".
According to the post, a while ago officers stopped “this 32-year-old plumber for racing at a high rate of speed and throwing bananas all over the roadway. Upon further investigation, he was arrested for possessing a large quantity of mushrooms.”
Happy Mario Day!
