A local police department will temporarily house family pets for victims of domestic violence.
The Essexville Public Safety Department announced that in response to the Pet and Women’s Safety (PAWS) Act the department will be initiating a new program to temporarily house dogs and cats of domestic violence victims.
The length of the housing will be based on a case-by-case basis, according to the department.
The animals will be cared for until the pet(s) can be picked up by a family member or friend who will care for the animal until the victim can take custody again.
Normally, Animal Control is called to take the pets.
The program will only be used for non-aggressive pets, and pets without chronic health issues, according to the department.
Pets that are aggressive or for those that have “obvious health issues or appear to be injured” Animal Control will be contacted.
The department is looking for help buying two large dog kennels and two cat kennels for the program, as well as supplies for pets.
If you have questions, or would like to learn more, call Chief Gutzwiller at 989-892-2541.
