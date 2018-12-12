Essexville Public Safety is looking for donations for a family it has adopted for the holidays.
The department is teaming up with the school district to provide for three children whose names are not being provided.
The department is looking for clothing and boots for the children ages 8, 10 and 14.
The 8-year-old is a girl, and needs medium size tops, pants size 7-8, shoes and boots size 2 1/2. She also likes stuffed animals, books and age appropriate toys.
The 10 and 14-year-olds are boys.
The younger boy wears a size large shirt, pants size 10 to 12, and size 3 boots and shoes. He loves games for PS 4.
The older boy wears size XL boy’s shirts, pants size 16 and 7 ½ men’s shoes and boots. He also loves games for an Xbox I S system.
New, unwrapped items can be dropped off at Essexville City Hall, 1107 Woodside Avenue or the Public Safety Department, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. after hours by appointment.
Call the Public Safety at 989-892-2541 to set a time to meet with an officer evenings or weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.