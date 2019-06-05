Argentine Township Police are asking for help to get a K-9 patrol vehicle on the road.
The vehicle needs to be specially outfitted in order to secure the K-9 officer and keep the dog safe.
The police department held a bottle and can drive earlier this month and several local residents stepped up to help.
The dog, named Felony, is owned by Officer Conner and is currently in training.
The department reported that as soon as Felony completes training and the vehicle is ready, she will get to work in the township.
Felony will be certified in narcotics detection and tracking and will help locating lost children and vulnerable adults. She will also be used to help keep children safe in the school district.
Click here for more information or head to the Hotlinks section at WNEM.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.