Youth aged 14 to 18 will have the opportunity this summer to get a glimpse into what it is like to be a police officer.
The Saginaw Police Appreciate Children Every Day or SPACE Academy is a week-long program offered between July 22 and 26. It is designed to give young people exposure to the field of enforcement.
The hands-on training also helps promote self-esteem, integrity and leadership with sessions on interviewing, communication skills, domestic assault/violence laws, patrol and police procedures.
Young people are encouraged to fill out an application and turn it in to the Saginaw Police Department by July 20.
Participants should be in good physical and mental health and are expected to dress professionally every day. A background check will also be required.
Contact the either officer T. Moore at tmoore@saginaw-mi.com, or officer D. Harris at dharris@saginaw-mi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.