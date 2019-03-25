The Richland Township Police Department is mourning the death of Officer John "JP" Sadowski.
According to the department's Facebook post, Sadowski died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 24.
Sadowski joined the department last September after retiring from Saginaw Township Police.
The Richland Township Police Department says he "was a wonderful man and a dedicated police officer and father," who left behind a wife and two children.
