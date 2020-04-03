A group of doctors is helping test first repsonders get tested in southeast Michigan, but local law enforcement say it could be beneficial statewide.
"We're very appreciative of what this physician’s group is doing," Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.
The Wayne State University Medical Department has tested 1,800 first responders in southeast Michigan for covid-19 at no cost.
Pussehl says the Michigan Association of Chiefs ofPpolice, along with the Michigan Sheriff's Association, has reached out to Wayne State in an effort to expand its program statewide.
"The tests are in limited supply and this physician’s group wouldn’t now be able to come into an area and test,” he said. “We don't have that capability here in this area yet."
That's why Pussehl is one of many first responders in Michigan that is asking for your help in the form of donations.
All in an effort to bring Wayne State's mobile COVID-19 testing site here.
"It's on everybody's mind,” Pussehl said. “Could I be a potential carrier and not even know it? And not only are we concerned for the officer's well-being, but we're concerned for the public that they come in contact with. And even also we're concerned about that officer's family."
Pussehl says donations can be made to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, or the Michigan Sheriff's Association.
In the meantime, Pussehl is asking everyone to do their part and refrain from activities that would require intervention from law enforcement.
