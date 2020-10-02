President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 puts the country into uncharted political waters. One local political expert says we’ll either sink or swim.
“There are those who see it almost as kind of a campaign ploy, to take attention away from what happened in the debates this past week,” said Paul Rozycki, political science professor at Mott Community College.
From campaign ploy to conspiracy to legitimate case of COVID-19, the electorate's collective imagination is running rampant about the president becoming a pandemic patient.
“On the other hand, if it's a serious issue this could be an earth-shaking thing for the campaign,” Rozycki said. “If Trump ends up in the hospital or worse.”
Whether truly happening or just a hoax, the president's reported positive test will take some toll on voters but what and how it’s too early to tell.
“The bottom line is we'll see what happens medically in the weeks to come,” he said. “But it really adds one more huge piece of confusion to what has been a very contentious and confusing election.”
Will Trump supporters be more or less inclined to wear masks? More or less inclined to take the virus seriously? Or more or less inclined to consider voting by mail?
And what will Biden supporters make of their candidate's campaign? Being accused of planting the COVID-causing virus on Trump's debate microphone for political gain?
“It's way too early to decide what's true and what's false, and what it's going to mean for the campaign,” Rozycki said. “I suspect in the next week or so we'll be hearing an awful lot more.”
