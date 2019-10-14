President Donald Trump is expected to face off against the eventual Democratic nominee for President at the University of Michigan.
The second in a series of three presidential debates is happening at the Crisler Center in October 2020.
Michigan has made its name as a battleground state after President Trump flipped Michigan back to red for the first time in decades.
Democratic and Republican leaders in Mid-Michigan talked about which issues they look forward to hearing about.
“Well it’s always great to highlight our state,” said Joseph Rivet from the Bay County Democratic Party.
“I was excited I was very excited that they're going to hold the debate in Michigan,” said Thomas Roy, vice president of the Saginaw County Republican Party.
Lots of excitement from democrats and republicans after the debate at U of M was announced.
“Not sure why at the University of Michigan,” Roy said. “But I think in Michigan because it’s a tossup state and in 2020 it’s going to make a big difference.”
Roy hopes improving and growing the economy is one of the key issues discussed.
“Both of my parents both worked at GM, so I think bringing jobs back to America, bringing GM jobs back to America is a key thing to me,” he said.
And he didn't hesitate to share which candidate he's rooting for.
“Donald J Trump is my candidate,” Roy said. “He's the only presidential candidate that’s ever mentioned NAFTA since I believe 1996.”
As for Rivet, he said his concern isn't who will win, but their plans for our country
I’m not concerned about who, I'm concerned more about making sure they're talking about the things that are important to Democrats in Michigan and across the country,” he said.
Rivet said that includes a livable wage, quality healthcare and access to education for our kids.
“Those are the issues that are important, and I hope that this debate would start to highlight some of those critical issues for the people of Michigan,” Rivet said.
