A 104-year-old US Marine Corps veteran is asking for cards for Valentine’s Day, and a local American Legion is helping in the effort.
Maj. Bill White, a California native, earned a Purple Heart for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, and now he’s asking for a little love for Valentine’s Day in the form of cards.
READ MORE about Maj. Bill White here.
That’s where the Midland American Legion Post 165 comes in. The post has set up a collection box at its location, 5111 Hedgewood Drive in Midland, and has also purchased cards so people can stop by and fill one out. The post will also be paying to send the cards out.
They are collecting them until Feb. 8 to make sure they get to Mr. White in time for Valentine’s day.
