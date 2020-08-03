Learning Tree Cooperative Preschool in Midland announced a $12.695.00 grant from the Midland Area Community Foundation Investment Fund and the Midland County COVID-19 Response/Disaster Relief Fund.
School officials said the funds will support the Learning Tree Cooperative Preschool implement programming and cleaning protocols. They want to provide an exceptional, safe, learning environment for preschool children during COVID-19.
Officials said the grant will assist with purchasing a portable sink for increased ease of handwashing, additional rotation of sensory materials, enhanced cleaning protocols and materials, and additional staffing needs to support these demands.
Learning Tree Cooperative Preschool said it is committed to maintaining the highest quality of education and safety to support the needs of Midland’s children and families attending the program.
