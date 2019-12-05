After months of investigations and testimony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment, moving quickly to put the President of the United States on trial.
"Today I am asking our chairman, to proceed with articles of impeachment,”
Kevin Lorentz is a political science professor at U of M Flint and he's looking at the next steps of the impeachment process.
“When a president abuses this office, at least from speaker Pelosi’s perspective, when they abuse their office for personal gain there is a procedure on how to remove that person from office,” Lorentz said/
Democrats are trying to decide if President Donald Trump committed bribery and obstruction of justice. Yesterday they called in law professors to see if there's constitutional grounds for impeaching him.
Lorentz says a vote could take place by the end of the month.
"The house is just a simple majority vote and democrats by themselves have enough votes to vote impeachment,” Lorentz said. “In the senate it’s a different story, you need 67 votes and that means you’re going to have to have at least 20 republicans to crossover.”
Without much republican support Lorentz believes while the impeachment could happen but removing President Trump from office is another story.
So, without republican support why are some democrats continuing with impeachment?
“They indicated that they say they’re not trying to rehash the 2016 election if you will,” Lorentz said. “They’re doing this because this is what will save our democracy will save our country, it’ what the founders anticipated and expect."
