Local students and law enforcement are getting together to help bridge the gap between the community and police.
On March 2, dozens of students visited the Saginaw County Courthouse to get a first-hand look at how the judicial system operates.
“I think no matter how you look at it, we’re all going to have to live together,” said Ayiteh Sowa, Bridge the Gap board member. “It’s all about the kids, the community, as well as the police officers stepping outside of their neutral zone and doing something different and building relationships with each other.”
Students from White Pine Middle School visited the Saginaw Courthouse to observe proceedings and get one-on-one with Circuit Court Judge Manvel Trice III.
“I think for the kids now, this is a very impressionable age, so for them to come and observe these proceedings and have a chance to talk to the judge live and in person and touch him. I think it’s very important for them,” Sowa said.
The students filed into the jury room and watched Judge Trice preside over real court cases.
Judge Trice said this is personal to him since he also grew up in Saginaw.
“Essentially provide an opportunity for these young folks to have access to the court system so that they are more knowledgeable about what we do as a court. And so that they have an up-close view of the criminal justice system so they can go back and be productive members of their society,” Judge Trice said.
Judge Trice said he’s thrilled to take time out of his schedule to make one-on-one connections with students.
“I remember when I was once in their shoes and I had an abundance of questions about the criminal justice system and the court process. So again, I think it’s incumbent upon me as a judge to answer all of their questions and to tell them a little bit about myself and what we do as judges here in Saginaw County.
