An advocate for people with special needs has made it her mission to give them a night they will always remember.
Saginaw's Prom in the City event gives people with special needs of all ages a night to feel like kings and queens. They're currently searching for dress donations.
"It's priceless, I don't think there is a word that could explain the joy they have when they can get gowned up and put on a dress and have a good time for one night," said Crystal Parker, the event's organizer.
You can make your donation to Becca's Closet inside Arthur Hill High School. The closet is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Prom in the City is scheduled for May 6 at 5:30 p.m. inside of the Saginaw Masonic Hall.
