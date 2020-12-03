A local property owner is helping provide affordable shelter to flood victims.
“It was kind of a crazy night and everybody was scrambling around town,” said Justin Berger, Sanford resident.
Berger lost his home because of the flooding that happened in May.
The owners of the Valley Plaza RV Park in Bay County are letting Berger stay there for a reasonable price.
“It’s real nice. We’ve got electric. We’ve got cable. We’ve got sewer, water, and it’s definitely helping a lot,” Berger said.
This property is also home to the Best Western Valley Plaza Inn. This is where flood survivor Doris Koeppen is staying at. Like Berger, Koeppen lost her home as well.
“I had lived there for 40 years. That was my home,” Koeppen said.
Koeppen is grateful to be staying in a warm place.
“It’s nice here. It’s very nice,” Koeppen said.
The people who run the hotel are very happy to lend a hand.
“It feels amazing. We don’t want to see anybody in the cold,” said James Ziss, the general manager of the Best Western Valley Plaza Inn.
Ziss works with organizations like the United Way, Sanford Strong, and Home to Stay to help flood victims.
“We are not making any profit off of it and we’re not looking to make a profit off of it,” Ziss said. “We just want to make sure everybody is safe and sound.”
Berger is taking things day by day and hoping the community can come back from this.
“All we can do is work through what we’re going through and you know come together as a community and you know put stuff back together,” Berger said.
