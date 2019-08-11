Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is joining a group of pharmacists and consumer advocates in the fight against the manufacture of methamphetamine and what's known as "smurfing."
Leyton plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday, August 13th at a local pharmacy to increase awareness about smurfing, which is the illegal purchase of medications containing pseudo-ephedrine.
OTC medicines for colds and allergies are purchased by criminals looking to manufacture methamphetamine.
The prosecutor is joined in the effort by Larry Wagenknecht, CEO of the Michigan Pharmacists Association and Lynette Smith, a nurse with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
