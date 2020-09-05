A local radio station hosted a school supplies drive on Sept. 5.
KISS 107.1 hosted the second annual Family Affair at the Dow Event Center.
This year, they hosted a drive-thru event and passed out school supplies.
“We know that it takes a village to take care of children and make sure students have everything they need as they go back to school,” said Yvonne Daniels of KISS 107.1. “So, we are that village.”
They were passing out more than 400 backpacks filled with school supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, socks and more.
Organizers say they are looking forward to an even bigger and better event in 2021.
