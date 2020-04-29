Mid-Michigan radio stations will air the Feeding American Emergency Radiothon on April 30 from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
You can listen to the radiothon on CK 105.5, Z92.7, Nash FM 95.1, My 96.1, Z93, WHEELZ 104.5 and 102.5 WIOG.
All funds raised will go directly to Feeding America to supports it's 200-member network of local food banks across the United States including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
Feeding America established a COVID-19 response fund on March 13 and has since distributed $112.4 million and over 94 million pounds of food to food banks across the county. This has helped provide nearly 79 million meals to people facing hunger.
You can donate here or by texting "Feed" to 95810.
