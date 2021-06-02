The problems of a nationwide housing market are only getting tougher as the summer months settle in.
“We have never seen this intensity,” said Patrik J. Welty, owner of Legacy Realty in Fenton.
It is a sellers’ market and homes are going fast and, in some cases, going for well over asking price or even well over the actual value.
“Imbalance between buyers and sellers. There are so many more buyers out there than we have sellers,” Welty said.
In about 88 percent of metropolitan areas, home prices soared with double-digit price growth this year. The increase is home prices, and the demand can be hard for buyers to navigate through.
Welty advises people to work with a knowledgeable real estate professional.
"There are there are techniques. There are ways of getting people into homes, but they have to be open to doing things maybe a little differently. In order to find that house," Welty said.
Welty said he advises some buyers to move to a conventional loan instead of using an FHA loan.
Since FHA loans have more red tape and to come up with a hefty down payment to level the playing field.
While home prices are skyrocketing - that leaves many sellers wanting to cash in on their homes - but that’s also a catch 22.
“Problem is that you have sellers out there who are. Tempted to put their home on the market because the prices that they're seeing they've never seen before in their neighborhoods. But then when they look around and they don't see any options for something for them to buy, they don't want to be homeless,” Welty said.
Welty said while home prices are high, interest rates are low so that is a real incentive for home buyers.
As to when this home shortage might end? Welty thinks it will be a while.
“It's difficult to see our way through it. It looks like this imbalance is going to be around for quite some time,” Welty said.
